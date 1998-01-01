In this article
Ex-HSBC employee charged with conspiracy to accept bribes
ICAC, 8-Sep-2021
Allegedly, a friend controlled two borrowing companies that were held by nominees. Waty International Co Ltd was incorporated on 23-Jul-2005 and Mondex International Industries Ltd was incorporated on 22-Nov-2006. The loans were granted in 2012.
Organisations
- HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED (THE)
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
- MONDEX INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 萬德國際實業有限公司
- Waty International Co. Limited 華麗國際有限公司
People
