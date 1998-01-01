In this article

Ex-HSBC employee charged with conspiracy to accept bribes

ICAC, 8-Sep-2021

Allegedly, a friend controlled two borrowing companies that were held by nominees. Waty International Co Ltd was incorporated on 23-Jul-2005 and Mondex International Industries Ltd was incorporated on 22-Nov-2006. The loans were granted in 2012.

