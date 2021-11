News, analysis and opinions since 1998

Censure/criticism of China Huiyuan Juice (ex-1886) and directors | Loan announcement

SEHK, 17-Nov-2021

For humungous RMB4.28bn unauthorised and undocumented loans to a connected person of the Chairman.

