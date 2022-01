News, analysis and opinions since 1998

Christopher Liang v Roger John Leader

HK Court of First Instance, 3-Jan-2022

Mr Leader is declared bankrupt for failing to fulfill a HK$1.02m put option over 40% of Quantum Human Capital Ltd.

