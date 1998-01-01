In this article
HKICPA fines Charles Chan Wai Dune, Delores Teh Eng Hua, Yau Hok Hung & CCIF CPA Ltd
HKICPA, 5-May-2022
For bad audit work on the 2005-2007 accounts of First Natural Foods (1076), now reborn as Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd. The main subsidiary of the Fujianese eel producer turned out to have 2 sets of accounts and there were forged sales. Ever alert, It took 7 years until the Financial Reporting Council received a complaint "from a regulator" (probably SFC) and another 3.5 years until they issued a report and sent it to the HKICPA in Nov-2018. We note that Mr Chan and his firm were previously fined by HKICPA in 2010 in a separate case.
Organisations
- CCIF CPA LIMITED 陳葉馮會計師事務所有限公司
- FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL 財務匯報局
- HKSAR Audit Investigation Board 香港特別行政區審計調查委員會
- Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited 博華太平洋國際控股有限公司
- SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION 證券及期貨事務監察委員會
People
- Chan, Charles Wai Dune 陳維端
- Jamieson, Grant Andrew
- Lam, Chi Ki 林子麒
- Lam, Simon Ken Chung 藍建中
- Li, Fanny Yin Fan 李燕芬
- Teh, Delores Eng Hua 鄭鶯華
- Wong, Kenneth Wing Yan 黃永恩
- Yau, Hok Hung 邱學雄
