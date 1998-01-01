In this article
HKICPA bans Nic Yip Wai Wing for 1 year, fines him HK$200k
HKICPA, 28-Jun-2022
For issuing audit reports in a large number of engagements in which he performed no or minimal work. He fabricated working papers in reaction to the practice review. 5 of his 11 staff were not actually employees but sub-contractors known as "sampans" who took 70% of the fees and paid him 30% for sign-off.
