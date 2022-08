In this article

HKICPA fines Gabriel Chan Shek Chi, Tong Yat Hung and Cheng & Cheng Ltd HK$100k in total

HKICPA, 6-Jul-2022

For bad audit work on the 2018 accounts of Amber Hill Financial (0033). This is the 5th fine in 3 years for the firm, the 3rd in a year for Mr Chan and the 3rd in 3 years for Mr Tong.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top