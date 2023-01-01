In this article

Sanctions against 2 more executive directors of Inno-Tech (ex-8202)

SEHK, 12-Jan-2023

For failure to co-operate with an investigation by the for-profit, toothless regulator. Increasingly, that seems to be the most popular response amongst directors of failed companies as they have no realistic prospect of returning to the HK market. By the way, Webb-site warned investors about this stock 11 years ago.

