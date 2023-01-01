In this article
Sanctions against 2 more executive directors of Inno-Tech (ex-8202)
SEHK, 12-Jan-2023
For failure to co-operate with an investigation by the for-profit, toothless regulator. Increasingly, that seems to be the most popular response amongst directors of failed companies as they have no realistic prospect of returning to the HK market. By the way, Webb-site warned investors about this stock 11 years ago.
Organisations
People
Topics
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy