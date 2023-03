In this article

Defendant in FWD-Sun Life dummy insurance agents commissions fraud case faces 19 additional charges

ICAC, 21-Feb-2023

The 18 defendants now face a total of 20 charges, namely 2 of conspiracy to defraud and 18 of conspiracy to launder crime proceeds, involving 478 insurance policies and commissions totalling about HK$50m.

