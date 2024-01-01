In this article

HKMA's response on Nova Credit Limited's cessation of operation and exit of Credit Data Smart

HK Monetary Authority, 31-Jul-2024

Oh dear - Credit Data Smart was only launched on 18-Apr-2024 with 3 Credit Reference Agencies, now reduced to 2.

