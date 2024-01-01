In this article
HKMA's response on Nova Credit Limited's cessation of operation and exit of Credit Data Smart
HK Monetary Authority, 31-Jul-2024
Oh dear - Credit Data Smart was only launched on 18-Apr-2024 with 3 Credit Reference Agencies, now reduced to 2.
Organisations
- DTC ASSOCIATION -THE-(HONG KONG ASSOCIATION OF RESTRICTED LICENCE BANKS AND DEPOSIT-TAKING COMPANIES-THE-) 存款公司公會(香港有限制牌照銀行及接受存款公司公會)
- HONG KONG ASSOCIATION OF BANKS (THE) 香港銀行公會
- HONG KONG S.A.R. LICENSED MONEY LENDERS ASSOCIATION LIMITED (THE) 香港持牌放債人公會有限公司
- NOVA CREDIT LIMITED 諾華誠信有限公司
- PingAn OneConnect Credit Reference Services Agency (HK) Limited 平安金融壹賬通征信服務(香港)有限公司
- TransUnion Credit Information Services Limited 環聯信貸資料服務有限公司
