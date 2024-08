News, analysis and opinions since 1998

Merchant Bian Wei Long charged with bribing CCB (Asia) bank staff for expediting account opening

ICAC, 30-Jul-2024

Interestingly, the bank staff who admitted taking bribes from 6 clients, Law Tsz Hin, received only 6 weeks in jail.

