Webb appointed MBE in UK honours list



Ooh, I got a gong!

I am of course delighted that the UK Government, with its keen interest in Hong Kong affairs, has chosen to recognise my contributions here over the last 27 years by appointing me as a Member of the Order of the British Empire "For services to Raising Standards of Corporate [and] Economic Governance, particularly in Hong Kong". What matters to me most though is how my work is perceived by the people of Hong Kong and beyond, and I’ve been deeply touched by their many tributes over the last few months as I began to withdraw from public life and prepare for my final battle. The honour also means a lot to my family, who have supported me so well along this journey.

Carpe diem, and Ga Yau!

David M. Webb MBE

Founder, Webb-site.com

