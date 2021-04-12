A quick Sunday search using a single popular name finds 8 pairs of matching masked HKIDs in the Companies Registry. There must be hundreds or thousands of other such pairs on other names - yet the Government claimed on Friday that it could only find 8 in the entire database.

Government misled LegCo over HKIDs



In 2013, facing opposition from investors (led by Webb-site), professionals, businesses and the media, the Government withdrew a proposal to redact Hong Kong Identity (HKID) card numbers from the Companies Registry.

Now it's back, and the Government hopes to ram it through a neutered Legislative Council (LegCo), first submitting a discussion paper to the Financial Affairs Panel (FAP) for its meeting last Friday, 9-Apr-2021. At the meeting, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching Yu (Mr Hui) told the FAP (at 13:13:55 in the English-dubbed video):

"In April we conducted a study. We found that there were 588,000 entries on the register and only 8 of them have the same name and the same 4 digits on the ID card, so the probability is very low." (English translation)

Oh, really? This contradicts the position in a consultation paper published on 17-Dec-2009 by the Government-appointed Standing Committee on Company Law Reform, which said (para 7.15(a)):

"in view of the fact that different persons having the same name are quite common in Hong Kong, restricting access to identification numbers may deprive the public of a means of uniquely identifying individuals, and might make it easier for the dishonest to escape creditors or otherwise engage in fraudulent activity. The option of masking 3 or 4 digits of an identification number would not serve the purpose of identifying a person as there are cases of persons with the same name having similar identity card numbers;"

Also, in a defensive press release on 31-Mar-2021, the Government claimed that the partial HKID (the prefix letter(s) and 3 digits of the HKID) "should be sufficient to enable searchers to ascertain the identity of the director concerned".

Really? So, how big a risk is mistaken identity? Is Mr Hui correct that out of more than half a million people in the register, only 8 (pairs) have the same name and the same 4 digits on their HKID? Of course not, and we'll prove it. A brief reminder: HKIDs have a 1-letter or sometimes 2-letter prefix followed by 6 numerals. So if 3 numerals are masked (any 3 of 6), there are 1,000 possible HKID numbers behind the mask. There is also a check-digit (in brackets) on the card, which can be calculated using our handy generator here. Conversely, if one numeral is redacted in the HKID, it can be calculated if the check-digit is known.

We didn't have to look far to find matches. We picked just one common name, "Chan, Chi Keung". That is, we entered family name "Chan" and given name "Chi Keung", into the Companies Registry ICRIS search system. It's the most fun you can have for HK$22 on a Sunday afternoon, although it really should be free (article here), like grown-up registries in other countries/places.

The result was 245 records, of which 243 showed a redacted HKID, none used a passport (the alternative to HKID) and 2 had neither an HKID nor a passport. One of the records, currently the 180th in the sequence, had a malformed HKID of "E30031***)" in the passport field. It should actually read "E30***4" in the HKID field.

It did not take us long to find a match:

We verified that these are different people - one is D301704 and the other is D307144. In each example, we won't tell you which order they are in, even though the information is publicly available and you can find it yourself (it's in the source code of the results page) - so we're not identifying anyone. The point here is just to prove that there are different people behind the masks, by allowing fellow journalists and others to enter the HKIDs and retrieve the name "Chan, Chi Keung".

Here's another pair:

They are in fact E741628 and E745318. And another:

They are in fact E810705 and E812355. And another pair (the first and third entries, ignore the middle entry):

These are in fact G448179 and G448639. Notice that the 4th character is the same, "8", so they only differ by 2 digits. Even if the Registry were to display 5 characters and redact only two, as in "G448**9", they would still appear the same. And here's another:

These are in fact G635260 and G638460 - again, they only differ by 2 digits, so would be the same if masked as "G63**60". Are you counting? Here's our 6th match:

These are in fact G644167 and G645047. There are 2 more pairs of names sharing the same masked ID. They appear at different points in the sequence, because in each pair, one has a Chinese-character name and the other does not.

The 7th pair, currently 5th and 212th in the sequence, show the HKID as "A94***5". They are different people, A94 0 6 5 5 and A94 6 6 8 5 (again, only 2-digits apart).

6 5 and A94 6 5 (again, only 2-digits apart). The 8th pair, currently 38th and 215th in the sequence, show the HKID as "D15***3". They are different people, D159443 and D150573.

So just by searching for a single name, we found 8 pairs of people with the same name and same masked ID, showing how real the risk of mistaken identity is. And you will recall that Mr Hui claimed they could only find 8 matches in the entire database, not just with one name like we did. Given that there are many other popular names in HK, there are probably hundreds or thousands of other pairs.

Incidentally, in these 245 records, there were also 21 double entries: that is, a person had used the same ID with 2 variations of his/her Chinese-character name (blank, or slightly different characters), 2 triple-entries and 1 quad-entry (take a bow, E30***4). So in fact, there were 215 unique IDs and 2 records with no form of ID, all with the English name "Chan, Chi Keung".

We hope that LegCo takes note of this and sends Mr Hui back to his database to tell us the true number of 4-character matches in his 588,000-people database, which is surely more than the 8 we found. What a confusing place Hong Kong is becoming. How ironic that the Government passed a law in 2019 prohibiting face masks in public assemblies so that people could be identifiable, arguably deterring them from committing crimes, but now wants to mask the identities of people trading with the privilege of limited liability, incentivising fraud and corruption. Masks may protect people from infections but sunshine is the best disinfectant in the Companies Registry. Keep the masks off the HKIDs, and drop the paywall while you are at it.

If you have a view on this, please drop an email to the LegCo Financial Affairs Panel at panel_fa@legco.gov.hk.

