A new name would set the right tone.

Putting Police in the Policy Address
18 August 2024

Here's a simple idea for the forthcoming Policy Address. With the public image of HK's police somewhat tarnished (source: survey commissioned by IPCC) by their handling of the protests in 2019 (or what some now euphemistically call the "social events", as if it was a series of parties), isn't it time to rename them from "Police Force" to "Police Service", to perhaps indicate that they should primarily serve the public and not be a method of force for the Government?

In Northern Ireland, after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that largely brought peace to the region, the "Police Service of Northern Ireland" was introduced:

Police Service of Northern Ireland

So maybe it is time to update this, and amend the "Police Force Ordinance" to the "Police Service Ordinance" accordingly? Names are not everything, but they do set the tone.

HK Police Force

