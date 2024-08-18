A new name would set the right tone.

Putting Police in the Policy Address



Here's a simple idea for the forthcoming Policy Address. With the public image of HK's police somewhat tarnished (source: survey commissioned by IPCC) by their handling of the protests in 2019 (or what some now euphemistically call the "social events", as if it was a series of parties), isn't it time to rename them from "Police Force" to "Police Service", to perhaps indicate that they should primarily serve the public and not be a method of force for the Government?

In Northern Ireland, after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that largely brought peace to the region, the "Police Service of Northern Ireland" was introduced:

So maybe it is time to update this, and amend the "Police Force Ordinance" to the "Police Service Ordinance" accordingly? Names are not everything, but they do set the tone.

