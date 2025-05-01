As promised, you can now download the Webb-site datasets and take our work forward.

Dear Readers,

Mayday! And indeed that might be an appropriate thing to shout after the global economic chaos that one man unleashed from the White House in April.

During April, as planned, we finalised all the database updates for HK-listed company directors and advisors up to 31-Mar-2025, as well as processing the changes to membership of the Government's statutory and advisory bodies, so far as is known. My loyal assistant has now retired. I also spent considerable amounts of time, between rounds of chemotherapy, documenting how the Webb-site system works, bouncing that off one party which has shown particular interest in taking forward parts of the database.

As promised, I am now making all the data and software publicly available under the Creative Commons CC-BY license, at this cloud folder. The stock data (prices and CCASS) are cut off at the end of 30-Apr-2025.

Some of our code needs to run daily to collect transient data, and it will take adopters more than a day (perhaps weeks) to set up and test our systems on their own servers. Therefore, so as long as I am able, I plan to provide additional data dumps on Saturday of each week so that if your system is ready, you can import the latest data before firing up your collection code and heading off into the sunlit uplands of public data transparency.

I do hope that adopters who build on the Webb-site datasets will continue in the spirit in which I ran this site for 27 years, making their datasets freely available if they can afford to do so. It would be gratifying to see a few of these up and running before I check out.

Carpe diem, and Ga Yau!

David M Webb

Founder, Webb-site.com

