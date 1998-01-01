In this article

FWD Life Insurance v Alpha Lam Chi Chuen and Sin Chau Yuk

HK Court of First Instance, 21-Nov-2019

Another case of huge conditional advances made to life insurance agents which underlines just how much the industry takes out of the premiums paid by customers. It is probably the most inefficient form of savings known to mankind, except for fine art. The court orders the advances to be repaid.

