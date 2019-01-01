In this article

CSHF (0412) subscribes US$125m of notes issued by a lender

Company announcement, 2-Dec-2019

This is an indirect loan. The owner of the Issuer isn't disclosed. We can reveal that the Borrower is a subsidiary of Kaisa (1638), which recently issued 4-year notes at 11.95% p.a., but CSHF is only getting 7.5% from the Issuer - so how much is the Issuer taking as a spread, and why? Who owns it? What collateral, if any, is the Borrower offering? The issue arranger is a subsidiary of Bank of Communications (3328).

