Ex-ACE Life Insurance manager charged with HK$330k bonus fraud

ICAC, 6-Dec-2019

In the pyramid-selling game of the HK life insurance industry, Ann Kwong Sau Mei is alleged to have faked the credentials of a "down-line agent" in order to meet her bonus target of running 9 down-line agents. The insurer is now known as Chubb Life Insurance Co Ltd.

