In this article

Consultant guilty of HK$680k bribery over HKJC membership application

ICAC, 13-Dec-2019

Comment: with only 200 Voting Members able to nominate new members of the Club, and the incorrect presumption of respectability that membership buys, the system invites corruption. The Club should just sell available memberships by regular sealed tender and stop trying to act as arbiters of probity.

