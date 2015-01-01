In this article
SFC fines RHB Securities Hong Kong Ltd HK$6.4m
SFC, 2-Jan-2020
One of the 4 matters involved was failure to fully disclose a listing sponsorship in a Nov-2015 research report on an unnamed client. We can tell you that the only listing sponsored by RHB Capital HK Ltd in 2015 was Clear Lift Holdings Ltd (now Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Ltd, 1341.HK).
