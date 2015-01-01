In this article

SFC fines RHB Securities Hong Kong Ltd HK$6.4m | Listings sponsored by RHB

SFC, 2-Jan-2020

One of the 4 matters involved was failure to fully disclose a listing sponsorship in a Nov-2015 research report on an unnamed client. We can tell you that the only listing sponsored by RHB Capital HK Ltd in 2015 was Clear Lift Holdings Ltd (now Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Ltd, 1341.HK).

