In this article

HKICPA fines Gordon Chan Kwok Tung and his firm HK$80k

HKICPA, 24-Dec-2019

For bad audit work on 3 private companies, including another CPA firm, Stephen M.S. Lai & Co. CPA Ltd, run by Stephen Lai Man Shing.

