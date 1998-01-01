In this article
HKICPA fines Gordon Chan Kwok Tung and his firm HK$80k
HKICPA, 24-Dec-2019
For bad audit work on 3 private companies, including another CPA firm, Stephen M.S. Lai & Co. CPA Ltd, run by Stephen Lai Man Shing.
Organisations
- DEEP TOP CONSULTANCY (HK) LIMITED
- Golden Deep Investments Limited
- Gordon Chan & Company
- Stephen M.S. Lai & Co. CPA Limited
People
- Chan, Gordon Kwok Tung 陳國棟
- Chin, Vincent 錢榮澤
- Chow, Dennis Chi In 周志賢
- Hoang, Dinh Thuy
- Lai, Stephen Man Shing 黎文成
- Shen, Timothy Ka Yip 沈嘉奕
- Wai, Dominic Siu Chung 衞紹宗
- Yuen, Tat Tong 袁達堂
