In this article

Convoy (1019): Key findings of independent forensic investigation
Company announcement, 24-Jan-2020
Slipped out on CNY eve, the announcement refers extensively to our "Enigma Network" takedown of 2017.
Organisations
- Athena Power Limited
- CONVOY COLLATERAL LIMITED
- Convoy Global Holdings Limited
- CSL SECURITIES LIMITED
- First Credit Finance Group Limited
- FTI Consulting (Hong Kong) Limited
- TRUE SURPLUS INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
People
- Chan, Christie Lai Yee 陳麗兒
- Cho, Roy Kwai Chee 曹貴子
- Mak, Mark Kwong Yiu 麥光耀
- Tan, Byron Ye Kai 陳毅凱
- Yeung, Matthew Wing Yan 楊永仁
Topics
