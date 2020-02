In this article

SFC suspends Mr Shiu Yau Wah of RHB Securities for 5 months

SFC, 29-Jan-2020

For discretionary trading in a client account without written authorisation. We note that in 2004 he was suspended for 4 months for cold calling. He was also prosecuted and fined HK$5k for that.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top