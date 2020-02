In this article

SFC bans Christopher Tse for a year

SFC, 6-Feb-2020

The former research analyst at RHB Securities was trading in stocks he covered, through his father's account at another brokerage, sometimes contrary to his own recommendations. We note that he left RHB for Guosen Securities in 2015 and left Guosen in 2017, becoming CFO of Plover Bay Technologies (1523).

