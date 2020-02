In this article

SFC fines BMI Securities Ltd HK$3.7m and suspends Maggie Tang Wing Chi for 5.5 months

SFC, 11-Feb-2020

For breaches of anti-money laundering requirements in relation to a placing of shares in Bank of Jinzhou (0416) and the 2016 IPO of Yadea (1585).

