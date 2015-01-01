In this article

HKICPA fines Elite Partners CPA Ltd (again) and William Chan Wai Nam and Jimmy Siu

HKICPA, 14-Jan-2020

This relates to the valuation of an option granted to China Finance Investment (0875) to require a third party to subscribe a convertible bond. We note that the option was valued at HK$215m in the 2015 accounts, or 64% of net tangible assets. It expired without being exercised and was written off in the next year's accounts. Chan, Siu and Elite are fined $35k, $20k and $50k. The audit fee for 2015 was $550k plus $350k for other services.

