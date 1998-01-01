In this article

Eugene Yeoh Kim Loong, ex-HKEX, and Richard Lum Chor Wah, charged with bribery and MIPO over IPO applications | Mr Lum's directorships

ICAC, 25-Mar-2020

One IPO is named: Shen You (8377). That was sponsored by Huabang Corporate Finance Ltd. Who knew? Regarding Mr Lum, he's been a director of 12 HK-listed companies at various times since 1991. Our data show that on average, shares of those companies during his tenure under-performed the market by 52.5% per year. He resigned from the last 2 on 19-Sep-2019 to "devote more time to his personal commitments".

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top