In this article

SFC fines HSBC HK$3.5m for breaches over interest payments to managed funds
SFC, 7-Apr-2020
For 6 years from 2010-2016, in 53 funds, it did not pay a fair rate of interest on the cash deposited by the funds with the bank.
Organisations
- HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED (THE)
- HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
- HSBC INVESTMENT FUNDS (HONG KONG) LIMITED
