In this article

SFC fines HSBC HK$3.5m for breaches over interest payments to managed funds

SFC, 7-Apr-2020

For 6 years from 2010-2016, in 53 funds, it did not pay a fair rate of interest on the cash deposited by the funds with the bank.

