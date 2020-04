In this article

SFC bans Sammy Shiu Kin Keung and Wat Hin Pong, ex-China Rise Securities, for 28 months and 7 months respectively

SFC, 31-Mar-2020

Mr Wat has since moved on to Canfield Securities Co Ltd.

