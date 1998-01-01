In this article
Court dismisses challenge to SFC's investigative powers
SFC, 18-Feb-2020
The judgment reveals ongoing SFC investigations involving China Agri-Products Exchange (0149) and Skyfame Realty (0059). Directors of both are suspected of acting against the interests of shareholders, issuing bonds at deep discounts to shell companies in placings via Anglo Chinese. The bonds were resold to applicants for HK residency under the since-suspended Capital Investment Entrant Scheme, There is also an investigation into parties behind Aeso (8341).
Organisations
- Aeso Holding Limited
- ANGLO CHINESE CORPORATE FINANCE, LIMITED (HK)
- ANGLO CHINESE SECURITIES, LIMITED (HK)
- China Agri-Products Exchange Limited
- CINDA INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES LIMITED
- PINS CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED
- SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION
- Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited
- W & Q Investment Limited
People
- Chan, Jones Siu Chung 陳少忠
- Cheung, Cyril Ka Ho
- Ho, Philson Wai Hin 何偉軒
- Liu, Wilson Chang Kien 廖掌乾
- To, Jacky Man Choy 杜文財
- To, Lung Sang
- To, Spencer Hang Ming 陶恆明
- Wan, Alan Wai Lun
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy