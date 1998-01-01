In this article

Court dismisses challenge to SFC's investigative powers

SFC, 18-Feb-2020

The judgment reveals ongoing SFC investigations involving China Agri-Products Exchange (0149) and Skyfame Realty (0059). Directors of both are suspected of acting against the interests of shareholders, issuing bonds at deep discounts to shell companies in placings via Anglo Chinese. The bonds were resold to applicants for HK residency under the since-suspended Capital Investment Entrant Scheme, There is also an investigation into parties behind Aeso (8341).

Organisations

People

