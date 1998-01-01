In this article
Competition Commission takes Textbook cartel case to Competition Tribunal
HK Competition Commission, 20-Mar-2020
We note that one of the defendants, Mr Hui Chiu Ming, has been a Chief Executive Election Committee member since 2000, for the publishing sub-sub-sector.
Organisations
- COMMERCIAL PRESS (HONG KONG) LIMITED (THE)
- SINO UNITED PUBLISHING (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
- T.H. LEE BOOK COMPANY LIMITED
People
Topics
