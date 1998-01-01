In this article

Hendrick Lui Chi Hang v Independent Police Complaints Council

HK Court of First Instance, 16-Apr-2020

The application for judicial review against the IPCC conducting a fact-finding study of public order events is dismissed. Interestingly, the case was heard using video-conferencing by agreement with the parties, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

