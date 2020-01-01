In this article

Add New Energy (2623) cancels "bonus" issue of shares | Proposed bonus issue

Company announcement, 23-Apr-2020

It has a share price of $0.05. Any scrip issue or split which would result in a price below $1 is prohibited by Listing Rule 13.64A. Also, the directors were either stupid or lying when they said that they believed the bonus issue would "be a return to the long-term support of the Shareholders". It just costs money to cut the pizza into smaller slices.

