In this article

SFC obtains disqualification orders against former directors of Long Success International (Holdings) Ltd (delisted)
SFC, 27-Apr-2020
As is common in HK, the so-called INEDs were asleep at the wheel.
- Long Success International (Holdings) Limited
- MEGA BRIGHT INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
- STAR GRACE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (d2014-04-04)
- Chook, Hong Shee
- Lai, Sing Kit
- Ng, Robert Chau Tung 吳秋桐
- Ng, Victor (1969) 吳少洪
- Ng, Winfield Kwok Chu 吳國柱
- Tse, Ching Leung 謝正樑
- Wong, Kam Leong 黃錦亮
- Zhang, Chi (1965) 張翅
