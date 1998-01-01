In this article
4 charged with bribery facilitated HK$75m L/C fraud and money laundering
ICAC, 5-Jun-2020
Including a senior executive of a subsidiary of China Railway Construction (1186).
Organisations
- Azure Industrial Limited
- CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION (HK) LIMITED
- China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
- CHINA RAILWAY INTERNATIONAL TRADING (HK) LIMITED
- KING TAI CONSTRUCTION LIMITED
- TOP FAMOUS CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING LIMITED
People
