In this article

Court fines Mr Chong Kin Ting HK$8k for unlicensed dealing and asset management

SFC, 4-Jun-2020

His company promised 2 investors a 5% monthly return trading futures contracts. They lost about 60% of their $500k investment.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top