News, analysis and opinions since 1998

In this article

HKICPA fines BDO, Lam Pik Wah and Lesley Yeung Kit Yam HK$25k each

HKICPA, 7-May-2020

For bad work on the 2013 audit of China Energy Development (0228).

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top