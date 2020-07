In this article

Simon Chan Ying Ming convicted of unlicensed dealing, fined HK$20k.

SFC, 9-Jul-2020

We note from our archive that a person of this name was jailed in 1998 for operating an unlicensed deposit-taker. This time, 2 investors entrusted his unlicensed firm with HK$850k and lost $710k of it.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top