In this article

Da Shing Group Ltd v Rich Promise Ltd

HK Court of First Instance, 22-Apr-2020

The would-be buyer in 2015 of the controlling stake in Crocodile Garments (0122) is awarded a refund of his HK$30m deposit. The judgment reveals some of the background to the talks.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top