In this article

Da Shing Group Ltd v Rich Promise Ltd
HK Court of First Instance, 22-Apr-2020
The would-be buyer in 2015 of the controlling stake in Crocodile Garments (0122) is awarded a refund of his HK$30m deposit. The judgment reveals some of the background to the talks.
Organisations
- CROCODILE GARMENTS LIMITED
- DA SHING GROUP LIMITED
- Feder Capital Management Limited
- Rich Promise Limited (VG)
- Step Best Investments Limited
People
- Ko, Ming Kin 高銘堅
- Lam, Kin Ming (1937) 林建名
- Leung, Kin Pang 梁健鵬
- Ling, Joseph Kit Wah 凌傑華
- Wan, David Ngar Yin 溫雅言
- Xu, Li Jian 徐立堅
- Zhou, Zhenke
