Zeng Lingxi pleads not guilty to obstructing the SFC’s search operation

Zeng Lingxi pleads not guilty to charges of obstructing the SFC’s search operation

Issue date: 2020-11-11 17:53:51

Ms Zeng Lingxi today pleaded not guilty at the Eastern Magistrates’ Court to two charges laid against her for obstructing employees of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in the execution of a search warrant in May 2020 at an office premises related to an investigation of possible market manipulation of the shares of a Hong Kong-listed company (Note 1).

A two-day trial will commence on 1 February 2021.

Zeng was granted cash bail of $100,000. In addition, she will have to notify the SFC at least 24 hours in advance of departing Hong Kong and provide the SFC with details of her travel arrangements together with the address where she will be staying during her travel as well as her contact details, and inform the SFC within 48 hours of any changes to the address and contact details.

Note:

Please see the SFC’s press release dated 20 August 2020.

