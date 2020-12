In this article

Chairman Instruments Trading Ltd fined HK$160k for kickbacks to instructors

ICAC, 24-Dec-2020

The fiddle involved 4 violins, 2 cellos and a viola. The firm orchestrated payments of over $44k on over $140k of sales. The firm pleaded guilty but no evidence was offered against directors Yeung Lok Wah and Tang Pui Wun.

