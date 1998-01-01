In this article
HKICPA fines Elite Partners CPA Ltd, William Chan Wai Nam & Edmund Siu HK$250k | Elite client total returns
HKICPA, 3-Feb-2021
Webb-site Total Returns suggest that investors should avoid any company that appoints Elite as auditor. This is the 5th fine for the firm in 6 years, the 2nd for Mr Chan and the 2nd for Mr Siu. This one relates to the 2013 audit of China Household (0692), now known as Shenzhou Space Park Group ltd.
