In this article

Concentration warning in Maxicity (8216)

SFC, 29-Mar-2021

The top 20 holders have 91.91%, up from 82.58% at listing, which included a public offer. The stock of the slope works contractor has quintupled since then - so the question is whether the slope will collapse.

Organisations

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top