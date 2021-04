In this article

Absconder faces court for bribing govt officers over Tsing Yi Park construction

ICAC, 13-Apr-2021

Quite a record - the fugitive left British HK in 1995 and, now 92, returned from the mainland to face the music. The ICAC is like a proctologist - they'll get you in the end. Nice park though.

