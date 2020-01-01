In this article
HKSAR v Bao Choy Yuk Ling - reasons for conviction (Chinese with English & Chinese summary) | English summary
HK Magistrates' Courts, 22-Apr-2021
The journalist is convicted on the grounds that she "knew" that the reasons for her search were not "traffic and transport related matters". Surely investigating vehicles possibly involved in transporting thugs or offensive weapons relates to transport. She should appeal. Ironically, the judgment names the registered owner of LV755 as Conred Industries Ltd, at the address of another company, "Prosperous Property Development" as well as the person who registered it, one But Yu Sang (transliteration of 畢羽生). We make no allegation as to their involvement.
