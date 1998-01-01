In this article

Ex-member of Medical Council charged

ICAC, 3-Jun-2021

Solicitor Monita Lau Wai Yee is alleged to have used her knowledge of a complainant to obtain legal fees for her unnamed firm to act for him. We can tell you she is a Consultant of Fongs. She is also a member of the Criminal and Law Enforcement Injuries Compensation Boards and a Chair of the Buildings Appeal Tribunal Panel, both since 2015.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top