In this article

Ex-member of Medical Council charged
ICAC, 3-Jun-2021
Solicitor Monita Lau Wai Yee is alleged to have used her knowledge of a complainant to obtain legal fees for her unnamed firm to act for him. We can tell you she is a Consultant of Fongs. She is also a member of the Criminal and Law Enforcement Injuries Compensation Boards and a Chair of the Buildings Appeal Tribunal Panel, both since 2015.
Organisations
- Fongs 方氏律師事務所
- HKSAR Buildings Appeal Tribunal Panel
- HKSAR Criminal and Law Enforcement Injuries Compensation Boards
- Medical Council of Hong Kong
People
