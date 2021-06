In this article

Criticism of Yu Jian Qiu, Chairman of China Metal Resources Utilization (1636)

SEHK, 10-Jun-2021

For dealing during the results blackout period, which was extended because the 2019 results were initially unaudited. He is directed to attend 9 hours of training.

