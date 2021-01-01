In this article
Censure of Baytacare Pharma (ex-8197), directors & supervisors
SEHK, 8-Jun-2021
For multiple undisclosed connected transactions with the Chairman and his Dad, amongst other things. We note that one of the censured INEDs is Victor Gao Zhikai, the frequent CCTV commentator. He is also an INED of E-commodities (1733) and Modern Land (China) (1107).
Organisations
- Baytacare Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. 北斗嘉藥業股份有限公司
- E-Commodities Holdings Limited 易大宗控股有限公司
- MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED 當代置業(中國)有限公司
People
- Cao, Yang (1978) 曹陽
- Chen, Youfang 陳有方
- Cui, Bingyan 崔冰岩
- Gao, Victor Zhikai 高志凱
- Guo, Aiqun 郭愛群
- Han, Xue (1987) 韓雪
- Hui, Lai Yam 許麗欽
- Jiang, Xiaobin 姜曉斌
- Lin, Xiaorong 林晓榕
- Meng, Shuhua 孟淑華
- Qin, Haibo 秦海波
- Shi, Peng (1975) 師鵬
- Wang, Shaoyan 王少岩
- Yang, Lixue 楊漓雪
- Yang, Yulin 楊育林
- Zhao, Zhen Xing 趙振興
Topics
