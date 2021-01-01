In this article

Censure of Baytacare Pharma (ex-8197), directors & supervisors

SEHK, 8-Jun-2021

For multiple undisclosed connected transactions with the Chairman and his Dad, amongst other things. We note that one of the censured INEDs is Victor Gao Zhikai, the frequent CCTV commentator. He is also an INED of E-commodities (1733) and Modern Land (China) (1107).

