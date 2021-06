In this article

Ex-Tesco sourcing manager admits accepting US$615k bribes

ICAC, 18-Jun-2021

Every little helps. The defendant shared about half of the illegal rebates with the senior buying manager by paying cash to the latter when he visited HK. The senior left Tesco in 2017 but it is unclear whether he was prosecuted in the UK.

