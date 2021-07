In this article

Jimmy Siu and Yip Kai Yin of Elite Partners CPA Ltd fined HK$300k + $200k costs

HKICPA, 24-Jun-2021

For bad audit work. We can tell you that the unnamed listed company involved was China Zenith Chemical, now named Xinyang Maojian (0362).

