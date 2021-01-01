In this article
Censure of Longrun Tea (2898) and directors
SEHK, 14-Jul-2021
For a major, undisclosed connected loan to a company controlled by the founding Chairman Mr Chiu Ka Leung and another ED Mr Jiao Shaoliang, amongst other things.
Organisations
People
- Chiu, Ka Leung (1964) 焦家良
- Guo, Guo Qing 郭國慶
- Jiao, Shaoliang 焦少良
- Kwok, Hok Lun (1976) 郭學麟
- Lam, Siu Hung 林紹雄
- Liu, Zhonghua (1965) 劉仲華
- Lu, Pingguo 陸平國
- Yeh, Shu Ping 葉淑萍
Topics
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy